Manchester United are set to lose out to Arsenal in the race for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to reports.
United are thought to be planning a squad overhaul in the summer, with the Reds' humbling in the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona providing further evidence of
read more via “manchester united” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2VSRxjM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
United are thought to be planning a squad overhaul in the summer, with the Reds' humbling in the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona providing further evidence of
read more via “manchester united” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2VSRxjM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]