Entertainment Mariah Carey Releases Visuals For “With You” – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Off her performance with the American Music Awards, Mariah Carey releases the video of “With You.”

Her first video from her 15th album expected to be out this year, the white and black video reminds us of the beautiful vocals of the award-winning …


via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RHiky3

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top