The family of 31-year-old Ifeyinwa Chikezie has been thrown into mourning after she died at the Elem Hospital, Festac Town, Lagos, due to alleged wrong administration of injection.
She collapsed and died within 15 minutes of being injected.The Punch gathered that Ifeyinwa was an asthmatic patient, whose medical record was …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2OI1nRr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
She collapsed and died within 15 minutes of being injected.The Punch gathered that Ifeyinwa was an asthmatic patient, whose medical record was …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2OI1nRr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]