Metro Married Woman Dies Due To ‘Wrong Injection’, Family Battles Lagos Hospital – OluFamous.Com

#1
The family of 31-year-old Ifeyinwa Chikezie has been thrown into mourning after she died at the Elem Hospital, Festac Town, Lagos, due to alleged wrong administration of injection.

She collapsed and died within 15 minutes of being injected.The Punch gathered that Ifeyinwa was an asthmatic patient, whose medical record was …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2OI1nRr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top