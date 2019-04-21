Metro See How Madam Injure Her Housemaid’s Head Over Plates – OluFamous.Com

#1
This is wrong. A supposed bitter woman who couldn’t bear the way her house maid washed her plates, is under fire after she injured the girls head and face with broken plates in Asaba, Delta State.

An eyewitness, who shared what happened online, wrote; "A woman just injured her …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2KRBYrD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top