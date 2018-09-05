Press ReleaseAs the race towards the 2019 general elections gather momentum, the All Progressives Congress ( APC), has gotten a boost as almost the 50,000-strong leadership and membership of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN),in Sokoto State, have announced their defection to it.The startling revelation was made recently at the Gawon Nama, Sokoto, residence of the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, when the leaders and members of the party from across the state, paid him homage .