Sports Matic happy with surgery after playing through pain to aid Man Utd cause - Yahoo! Sports

#1
Nemanja Matic admits that he was forced to play through the pain at Manchester United last season, with surgery required over the summer in order to get him back to full fitness.

The Serbia international made 49 appearances for the Red Devils …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2OOma6C

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top