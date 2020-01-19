Marcus Rashford isn’t on the team sheet for Manchester United’s Sunday visit to Liverpool.
Many expected that, but United fans will not be pleased to learn their star striker’s status is in doubt for a while. “He got knocks and jolted against …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2uihPD6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Many expected that, but United fans will not be pleased to learn their star striker’s status is in doubt for a while. “He got knocks and jolted against …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2uihPD6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]