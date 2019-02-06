Sports Mbappe doesn’t need to be Neymar – Tuchel – Goal.com News

#1
The PSG boss sees no reason for the French prodigy to change in the Brazilian superstar’s absence.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel does not want Kylian Mbappe to try to take on Neymar's responsibilities with the Brazilian out injured.....



read more via Goal.com News – International – http://bit.ly/2TwZBFL

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top