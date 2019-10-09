Neymar is a “really good guy” according to Thomas Tuchel – although the Paris Saint-Germain head coach admits such a label might be a hard sell to outsiders.
The Brazil star saw his stock tumble with PSG fans as speculation over …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OwTZfh
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Brazil star saw his stock tumble with PSG fans as speculation over …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OwTZfh
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]