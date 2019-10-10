We finally got Exclusive pictures of Seyi’s girlfriend, Adeshola.
Seyi yesterday, October 8th, attended a press conference with his beautiful girlfriend, Adeshola.. and she was all shades of Adorable! They couldn’t get their hands off each other....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MpXilC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Seyi yesterday, October 8th, attended a press conference with his beautiful girlfriend, Adeshola.. and she was all shades of Adorable! They couldn’t get their hands off each other....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MpXilC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]