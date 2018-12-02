The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is said to have left her personal assistant in tears with her demands, it has been claimed.
After working with the royal for just six months, Melissa Toubati handed in her notice as it had gotten ‘too much’ for the …
Read more via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2Q6WOWo
Get more World News
After working with the royal for just six months, Melissa Toubati handed in her notice as it had gotten ‘too much’ for the …
Read more via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2Q6WOWo
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]