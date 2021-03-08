World Meghan Says She Contemplated Suicide After Marrying Harry, Alleges Royal Racism – Channels Tv


www.channelstv.com

Meghan Says She Contemplated Suicide After Marrying Harry, Alleges Royal Racism

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle on Sunday said she contemplated taking her own life after joining the royal family, and raised allegations of racism in the monarchy during an explosive television interview. Explaining the couple’s dramatic exit from royal life, Meghan said she was denied help...
