Politics Melaye & Keyamo debate Buhari’s Warning to Election Riggers | WATCH – BellaNaija

#1
The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye and the spokesperson of the APC Presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Tuesday had a heated argument over President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on elections riggers.

Buhari had said that those planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections will …


Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2V7iJLa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top