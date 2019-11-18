Politics Bayelsa Decides: How Keyamo reacted as INEC declares Lyon winner – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Lyon winner of the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa State. ...

keyamo.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CSRRHB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top