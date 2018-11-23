Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not mentally and physically equipped to govern Nigeria. Speaking at The Osasu Symposium in Abuja on Thursday, Melaye said the national assembly has been accused of delaying the budget, where “in fact”, the fault lies with the executive.....
