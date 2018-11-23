Politics Melaye: We all know Buhari isn’t mentally fit to govern Nigeria – TheCable

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not mentally and physically equipped to govern Nigeria. Speaking at The Osasu Symposium in Abuja on Thursday, Melaye said the national assembly has been accused of delaying the budget, where “in fact”, the fault lies with the executive.....



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2r3fNlH

