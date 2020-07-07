There are thousands of online bookmakers out there trying to compete and convince you to join them. Many of these companies will take your money but can cause you problems with withdrawals and even limit your stakes if you are making consistent profits. Choosing your bookmaker, therefore, becomes essential. The decision calls for a lot of thoughts, stringent criteria, and research. Here are the factors you must consider when choosing your bookmaker.
Trusted Bookmaker Website
Is the bookmaker operating legally? This should be the first question you should ask and get an answer before you proceed to register with any bookmaker. There are several cases of bookmaker’s websites shutting down leading to loss of players' funds.
MelBet is a registered bookmaker Licensed in Nigeria. It operates under CASINO license Number OYSGB/CASB/20002 dated MARCH 16TH, 2020 issued by the Oyo State Gaming Board, Nigeria. It also operates under SPORT BETTING Permit Number ASGCL/PGP/0127 dated February 14TTH, 2020 issued by the Anambra State Gaming Company, Nigeria. You can be sure that this company plays by the rules and your deposit and winnings are safe. They have credible reviews from experts, and player’s opinions in forums that can help you get the right picture of this company. You can read reviews from bookmakers.bet, nostrabet.com, efirbet.com, and stakehunters.com. Here are some of the comments by other players about Melbet.
Reputation
You would want to work with a bookmaker company that has proven consistent for some time. It is easy to trust such companies with your deposit and winnings. Since its incorporation in 2012, MelBet has been a reliable bookmaker. They are planning to keep their positions; you can trust them for consistency and innovation. They are also a recognisable brand across Africa.
Products and Features
All the bookmakers have the basic options, but what more does that bookmaker offers? The most popular sports event is football. MelBet offers you over 100 products including the main sports such as soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, volleyball, rugby, etc. They also offer many markets, for example, over 30 markets for football matches. The vast number of markets meets the need of the players who would want to explore various markets.
As you become more experienced with betting, you will know which markets you are skilled at the most. As you start, you can try out different markets. You should not be restricted to a few markets. At Melbet, there are no such restrictions.
Deposit and platform options
You would want to have secured, fast, and easy transactions. MelBet offers a wide array of options when it comes to making deposits. These options include bank cards and e-wallets. Other payment systems such as mobile and internet banking, self-service terminals, and prepaid cards are also accepted.
Design and Usability
MelBet has a simple sleek and friendly platform design combined with the ease at which information can be found. You can navigate the website with ease to find the games and markets. The site is highly responsive, which is necessary especially when playing live bets. Markets for live bets change quickly therefore, you need to be fast. MelBet's mobile app also presents an intuitive interface.
Bonus
A bonus allows you to stake more with less deposit. MelBet offers the highest bonus among the Nigerian Bookmakers. You get a 200% bonus up to 100,000NGN on your first deposit.
High Odds
High odds are essential for implementing value batting and increasing your banking bankroll. The best choice in that aspect is Melbet. This bookmaker never limits your account. MelBet takes the lowest margins in Nigeria. You can increase your betting bankroll by betting exclusively on the platform.
In Conclusion
Choosing a good bookmaker partner is like buying a house or a car. It might not be that serious but it requires thinking and careful selection. A good bookmaker should ensure you have a variety of games and markets. Your money should also be safe. That is what MelBet brings to you. Sign up with us and enjoy good offers, odds, and unrivalled user experience.
“8.5/10 Melbet: On the contrary with other players, I had never had problems with payout. I like the high number of live bets and the good odds of Melbet." – Jonas
“8/10 Melbet: Great odds and easy to use. Many markets on sports, while I had no problem with withdrawal to Neteller.” – Mark
