Politics Merry Christmas: President Buhari and VP Osinbajo sing Christmas song as they wish Nigerians (Video) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
In spirit of Christmas today, head of states, President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo have in a new video been seen singing the popular Christmas song as they celebrate the season with Nigerians.

In the video, PMB stands in the middle of VP Osinbajo and national …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2TaPKor

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top