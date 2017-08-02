Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is resigned to losing teammate Neymar after the Argentina captain sent a farewell message to the Brazilian on social media. According to various reports, Neymar is on the verge of a world record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Messi, who has formed a devastating forward line with Neymar and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, said an emotional farewell to the Neymar on Instagram on Wednesday. “It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you Neymar. I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” Messi said in a video posted on Instagram. Neymar is expected to finalise the mega move to PSG this week, according to one of his advisors. Barcelona had insisted that Neymar was not for sale but the big-spending Parisians are willing to meet the enormous buyout clause inserted in the star’s contract.