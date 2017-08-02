Submit Post Advertise

Sports Messi Sends Emotional Farewell Message to Neymar

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Aug 2, 2017 at 3:58 PM. Views count: 166

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is resigned to losing teammate Neymar after the Argentina captain sent a farewell message to the Brazilian on social media.

    neymar messi.jpg

    According to various reports, Neymar is on the verge of a world record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

    Messi, who has formed a devastating forward line with Neymar and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, said an emotional farewell to the Neymar on Instagram on Wednesday.

    “It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you Neymar. I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” Messi said in a video posted on Instagram.

    Neymar is expected to finalise the mega move to PSG this week, according to one of his advisors.

    Barcelona had insisted that Neymar was not for sale but the big-spending Parisians are willing to meet the enormous buyout clause inserted in the star’s contract.
     
    kemi, Aug 2, 2017 at 3:58 PM
    #1



    Comments

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    Greed is taking Neymar to PSG, but I dont blame him he cant be the main man in barcelona with Messi still there.
    Going from Barca to PSG in your prime age? not so smart but goodluck to him
     
    ese, Aug 2, 2017 at 4:27 PM
    #2