Politics Metele attack: Buhari visits wounded soldiers in hospital(photo) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, for the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference. The Conference, which was originally scheduled to hold in Benin City, was this week moved to Maiduguri, following the recent attack by Boko Haram in Metele, Borno state, that led …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Sj8WjD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[147]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top