The board of directors of Total E&P Nigeria has appointed Mr. Mike Sangster as managing director/chief executive of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd. (TEPNG) with effect from July 01, 2019.
He succeeds Mr. Nicolas Terraz, who is now the senior vice president for Africa, for the Exploration and Production …
