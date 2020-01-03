Metro Mikel Obi fights back tears during interview after he was racially abused by Fenerbahce fans on social media (Video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Ex-Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, fought back tears as he spoke about the abuse he and his family received on social media on Saturday, February 1.

Thousands of abusive and harmful messages were sent to Mikel’s social media accounts. His partner Olga Diyachenko was also targeted too...


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2UxhI1Y

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top