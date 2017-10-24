According to the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE), the current N18,000 minimum for Nigerian workers falls below recommended UN standard. AUPCTRE said this in a draft resolution adopted at the end of its 6th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference (NDC) in Ibadan. The draft resolution was co-signed by AUPCTRE’s National President, Mr Benjamin Anthony and its Secretary-General, Mr Yusuf Zambuk. “The NDC-in-Session noted that the current minimum wage of N18, 000 is grossly insufficient as it could no longer meet the essential needs of the Nigerian workers. “The conference acknowledged the fact that the current minimum wage of N18, 000 is far less than the minimum UN recommendation of two dollar per day for an average family. “In addition, the conference observed that the five years life span of the current minimum wage has expired since 2015 and therefore, rendered the current minimum wage irrelevant in view of the current economic reality. “The Nigeria Labour Congress should vigorously pursue and ensure urgent conclusion of and approval of a new minimum wage by the Federal Government and its subsequent passage into law by the National Assembly.’’