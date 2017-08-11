A South Africa minister has apologized after being accused of beating up a woman called him gay. Deputy Education Minister Mduduzi Manana was Cubana nightclub near Johannesburg when the woman made the ‘accusation’. Manana has said sorry for the ‘shameful incident’. He said while he was provoked, he ‘should have exercised restraint’. A police spokesperson has confirmed to Agence France-Presse they were investigating the incident, which took place at 3am on Sunday morning. A tape recording leaked to the press is allegedly between the victim’s brother and Manana. In the tape, the person alleged to be the minister admits to slapping the victim when she called her gay. However, a reporter who claims to have witnessed the assault said it was it was far more extreme. SABC journalist Lumko Jimlongo said the victim was attacked as she walked towards the exit. ‘She fell on the floor,’ Kimlongo said. ‘He proceeded to trample [her]…and his foot was on her head.’ The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown. ‘That shameful incident should not have happened,’ says deputy minister ‘That shameful incident should not have happened,’ Manana said in a statement. ‘I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country. As a leader‚ I should have known better and acted better. ‘I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full co-operation’. Manana addressed his apology ‘to the victim, her family… and all South Africans’ and explained he hoped he would be able to speak to her personally to ‘address the harm that has occurred’. Manana made the admission during his first appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court. Meanwhile, calls have been mounting across the country for Manana to be fired as deputy minister. President Jacob Zuma was one of the political heads who spoke out against the Education Minister.. Magistrate Liezel Davis, granted Manana R5,000 bail and adjourned the case to September 13th, 2017 to give room for further investigation. See video below: