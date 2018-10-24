The chairman and CEO Of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, has been named on The Powerlist 2018.
The list is an annual list of the UK’s top 100 most influential people of African and Caribbean heritage. The Powerlist was revealed at a …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2yZ8T4p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The list is an annual list of the UK’s top 100 most influential people of African and Caribbean heritage. The Powerlist was revealed at a …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2yZ8T4p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]