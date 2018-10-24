Metro Mo Abudu, Anthony Joshua Make UK 100 Black Powerlist – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The chairman and CEO Of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, has been named on The Powerlist 2018.

The list is an annual list of the UK’s top 100 most influential people of African and Caribbean heritage. The Powerlist was revealed at a …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2yZ8T4p

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top