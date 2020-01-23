Entertainment Mo Abudu becomes a grandmother as her daughter welcomes first child, a baby boy – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Mo Abudu’s daughter, Temidayo has welcomed her first child, making the media mogul a grandmother.

On July 1, 2019, Temidayo got married to Adebola Makanjuola, the son of Billionaire and Chairman Caverton Helicopters, Aderemi Muyinudeen Makanjuola....

