Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, has asked the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to arrest some prominent members of his party. PUNCH reports that Sheriff, in suit number FHC/ PH/CS/524/16, asked the court to commit the four persons to prison for one year over alleged contempt [refusing to recognize him as leader of the PDP despite court ruling] . The four include, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, sacked National Caretaker Committees, Senator Ben Obi (secretary), Mr. Dayo Adeyeye(publicity secretary) and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. Apart from the four named above, Sheriff also listed a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha; a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; and an aspirant to the office of the party’s national chairman, Chief Bode George, as alleged contemnors. However, he did not pray the court to commit Ihedioha, Gana, Jibrin and George to prison, rather, he asked the court for an order restraining them from “proclaiming or otherwise holding out to the public that the 1st to 3rd alleged contemnors are national officers of the PDP for any purpose whatsoever.”