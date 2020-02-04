Metro Moment AMCON officials took over Buhari's critic, Buba Galadima's house over N900m debt (videos) - LIB

A video which has gone viral online captured moment officials of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the Abuja home of Buba Galadima, a strong critic and former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asides losing his houses at No. 15 Addis Ababa Crescent, Wuse Zone 4 in Abuja, and No. 4, Bangui Street, Wuse 2 in the FCT following an order given by Justice A.I. Chikere, he also lost his company Bedko Nigeria Limited to AMCON over a chronic debt of N900million.


