Video Nigeria News Today - Osun Assembly proposes death penalty for kidnappers

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova retires from tennis - CNN - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis in a column she has written for Vogue and Vanity Fair. The Russian retires at the age of 32 having last won a grand slam in 2014 when she clinched the French Open for the second time. Her last appearance came...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Moment AMCON officials took over Buhari's critic, Buba Galadima's house over N900m debt (videos) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A video which has gone viral online captured moment officials of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the Abuja home of Buba Galadima, a strong critic and former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari. Asides losing his houses at No. 15 Addis Ababa Crescent, Wuse Zone 4 in...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Breaking: APC, Lyon lose Supreme Court review appeal, to pay N10m cost - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

David Lyon and the All Progressives Congress have lost their bids to overturn the Supreme Court ruling of 13 February, which sacked Lyon as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa state. read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Algeria announces its first case of Coronavirus – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

There is a new case of Coronavirus in Africa following the Algerian Health Ministry announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly disease in the country. Algeria’s Minister of Health, Shamsuddin Shitor revealed that they were able to detect the flu-like virus due to the vigilance system...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Osun Assembly proposes death penalty for kidnappers – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, held a public hearing on the proposed death penalty for kidnappers, as a response to ravaging insecurity in the state. The parliamentarians unanimously agreed that whoever was found culpable of kidnapping should be sentenced to death, which elicited...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[9]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top