Today's News Highlights Include
Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova retires from tennis - CNN - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis in a column she has written for Vogue and Vanity Fair. The Russian retires at the age of 32 having last won a grand slam in 2014 when she clinched the French Open for the second time. Her last appearance came...
Moment AMCON officials took over Buhari's critic, Buba Galadima's house over N900m debt (videos) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A video which has gone viral online captured moment officials of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the Abuja home of Buba Galadima, a strong critic and former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari. Asides losing his houses at No. 15 Addis Ababa Crescent, Wuse Zone 4 in...
Breaking: APC, Lyon lose Supreme Court review appeal, to pay N10m cost - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
David Lyon and the All Progressives Congress have lost their bids to overturn the Supreme Court ruling of 13 February, which sacked Lyon as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa state. read more
Algeria announces its first case of Coronavirus – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
There is a new case of Coronavirus in Africa following the Algerian Health Ministry announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly disease in the country. Algeria’s Minister of Health, Shamsuddin Shitor revealed that they were able to detect the flu-like virus due to the vigilance system...
Osun Assembly proposes death penalty for kidnappers – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, held a public hearing on the proposed death penalty for kidnappers, as a response to ravaging insecurity in the state. The parliamentarians unanimously agreed that whoever was found culpable of kidnapping should be sentenced to death, which elicited...
