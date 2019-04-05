The North-East Youths Development Association has endorsed Danjume Goje, senator representing Gombe central, as the next senate president.
The protesters besieged the national assembly premises on Thursday and asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to not only zone the position to the north-east but to back the senator for the job.
The group carried various placards with inscriptions calling on lawmakers as well to support Goje, a former governor of Gombe, who they said would “make the legislature viable” in Nigeria.
