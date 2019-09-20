A bill seeking to regulate social media in the country has passed first reading at the senate.
The bill entitled, ‘protection from internet falsehood and manipulations bill, 2019’ is sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east.
The proposed legislation was one of the 11 bills read for the first time on Tuesday.
Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the sponsor of the bill said Nigeria needs the legislation because it would protect its “fragile unity”.
