World Morocco: 4 Ministers Sacked For Delaying Development Project

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 25, 2017 at 3:17 PM. Views count: 39

    Mohammed VI, Morocco’s King recently fired four ministers for delaying development programs set up to benefit the northern region of the country.

    The development project which accounts for about $700 million is said to cover programs to help improve Education, Health, Housing and training.

    According to the statement released by the royal palace on Tuesday, the ministers of education, health and housing, and a junior minister of professional training were expelled following the report on the mountainous Rif region by the kingdom’s accounting office.

    The auditors’ report found that “several sectors of government and public institutions” haven’t fulfilled their commitments in implementing the development projects. AP reported.

    The one year protest the death of a local vendor who was crushed in a garbage truck while trying to retrieve fish seized by police prompted a protest movement that exposed the delayed implementation of the projects.
     

    RemmyAlex, Oct 25, 2017 at 3:17 PM
