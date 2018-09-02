SIn Politics I’m Older Than el Rufai Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Zone, has told The Guardian that his recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, during last Salah was not aimed at achieving upper hand …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2owK7nk
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2owK7nk
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]