Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a veiled swipe at Manchester City star Sergio Aguero before Sunday’s derby showdown at the Etihad Stadium.
Mourinho Mourinho said of Aguero that “there are little things in his game I am not a fan of”, although he declined to …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2zJrF09
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mourinho Mourinho said of Aguero that “there are little things in his game I am not a fan of”, although he declined to …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2zJrF09
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]