Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of star striker Sergio Aguero as they enter their busiest period of the season.
Aguero was taken off with a suspected muscular injury against Chelsea on Saturday and could be out for three weeks if that’s confirmed by scans over the next …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37tT99X
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Aguero was taken off with a suspected muscular injury against Chelsea on Saturday and could be out for three weeks if that’s confirmed by scans over the next …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37tT99X
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]