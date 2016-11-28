MTN Nigeria: How To Share Data And Credit On MTN Network

Dial *131*2*1# or text REG to 131; to register for MTN Data Share, you will receive a unique security PIN

You are required to change the system generated PIN to a new PIN they can easily remember by dialling *131*2*5# or by texting Change OLD_PIN NEW_PIN NEW_PIN to 131. E.g Change 0000 1234 1234 to 131. Where 0000 is old PIN and 1234 is your new PIN.

After changing the PIN, you are required to add beneficiaries to your MTN shared Data Bundle account via USSD menu *131*2*2# or by texting Add <MSISDN> <PIN> to 131. You can add up to 5 beneficiaries.

Once you have added beneficiaries, you (the sponsor) will be able to share your available data bundle among the added beneficiaries by sending the keyword Share <PIN> to 131 or simply dial USSD code *131*2*3#.

With MTN Share 'n Sell, you can share credit from your MTN account to other MTN customers' account. It comes with a PIN feature to ensure security and prevent fraud.You can transfer credit from your phone to another MTN customer’s phone at anytime by sending an SMS with Transfer, Recipient’s Number, Amount and PIN to 777. For example, you can send an SMS with ‘Transfer 08031234567 1500 1234’ to 777.Upon sending this message, you will receive an SMS asking you to confirm that you want to make the transfer by sending an SMS withtoYou can also transfer credit from your phone to another MTN customer’s phone by dialing *600*Recipient’s Number*Amount*PIN# on your phone and then click on send/press ok. For example dialand then send/ok.When the transfer has been completed, you will receive a message informing you that the transfer was successful.If you want to change your pin, you can do so by sending an SMS with default PIN New PIN New PIN to 777. For example, send an SMS with777.To share data on MTN network, take the following stepsGood luck!!