www.newtelegraphng.com

MultiChoice announces N50m worth of prizes for Nigerian Idol S6 winner - New Telegraph

After a three-year break, Nigerian Idol will return with Season 6 to unearth some of the best musical talents the country has to offer. The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi who have gone ahead…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

