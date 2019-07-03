advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Waconzy: ‘Timi Dakolo Successfully Disgraced His Family’ – nairaland

#1
Waconzy: ‘Timi Dakolo Successfully Disgraced His Family’

WACONZY.jpg
Although Big Brother Naija 2019 is gradually subduing the trending story of Busola Dakolo’s rape allegations on Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo, some celebrities are still expressing their thoughts on the scandalous issue. For Nigerian musician, Waconzy, Timi Dakolo only ended up successfully …


via www.nairaland.comhttps://ift.tt/2FPk43U


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top