Late raggae legend Ras Kimono‘s widow, Efe Okedi, passed on on Sunday just 3 months after her husband died in Lagos. Her child who is Ras Kimono’s step son, who spoke to The NET revealed that his mum was rejected by 3 hospitals before she gave up the ghost.....Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DsXRdg Get more Nigeria Entertainment News