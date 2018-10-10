Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa has asked Nigerians to support the national amputee team that are playing at the Amputee World Cup in Mexico.
Nigeria has been drawn in the same group as Brazil, Russia and El Salvador with the Special Eagles billed to play Brazil in her opening …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2J4IBlP
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria has been drawn in the same group as Brazil, Russia and El Salvador with the Special Eagles billed to play Brazil in her opening …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2J4IBlP
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]