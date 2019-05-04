Entertainment Musicians who have found second calling in Nollywood – Newtelegraph

#1
Across the world, musicians have been known to delve regularly into the world of acting and filmmaking, with the likes of Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston and Usher among notable examples.

Even more, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube Will Smith Ludaris and 50 Cent are known to have …



via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2J1xc99

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top