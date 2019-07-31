A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the November 16 election in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), has vowed to end hunger and hardship if given opportunity to govern the state.
Melaye spoke on Wednesday when he stormed Lokoja, as part of his campaign. The …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2KkKBrl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Melaye spoke on Wednesday when he stormed Lokoja, as part of his campaign. The …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2KkKBrl
Get More Nigeria Political News