The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has said that there was no iota of truth in story trending online that he was arrested Sunday night by the Special Presidential investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Properties.
But a statement …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QDX4Iq
Get More Nigeria Political News
But a statement …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QDX4Iq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]