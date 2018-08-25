Metro My Comment On TVC Misunderstood By Many- Tope Mark-Odigie – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
TVC Presenter Tope Mark-Odigie has stated that most Nigerians didn’t understand what she meant when she spoke on air about women being properties of men.

Especially on the issue of the wife that her husband removed her womb without her consent. She has now taken …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2BO5kmk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top