Politics My Husband Deserves 2nd Term, Says Aisha Buhari – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, yesterday called on women and youths in the country to give President Muhammadu Buhari a second chance by massively voting for him in the February 19 presidential election.

Mrs Buhari spoke at the flag off of the North West campaign for …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2AthiP6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top