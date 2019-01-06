Wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, yesterday called on women and youths in the country to give President Muhammadu Buhari a second chance by massively voting for him in the February 19 presidential election.
Mrs Buhari spoke at the flag off of the North West campaign for …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2AthiP6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mrs Buhari spoke at the flag off of the North West campaign for …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2AthiP6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]