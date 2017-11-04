Submit Post Advertise

Metro N-Power Apologises For Delay In October Stipends

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 11:12 AM. Views count: 277

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme has apologised to its volunteers for delay in the payment of October stipends.

    The scheme explained that the delay was due to some technical issues.

    In a terse statement on its website, the scheme wrote, “Dear NPower Beneficiaries,

    “We apologize that you are yet to receive your October stipend. We have some technical issues but you will begin to receive your stipends from friday.

    “#NPowerNG.”

    The youth empowerment scheme, had recently given updates on the distribution of its devices across the country.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 11:12 AM
    Comments