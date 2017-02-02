The N-Power scheme powered by the Muhammadu Buhari administration is almost set to announce the second batch of beneficiaries. The second batch list in the N-power recruitment 2017 of shortlisted candidates will reportedly be released before the end of February 2017. To check your name, when it is released, candidates are expected to visit: www.npower.gov.ng Login with the username and password you submitted to N-Power Nigeria. Note that your username is your phone number while your password is your surname.