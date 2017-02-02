Submit Post Advertise

Metro N-Power Set to Release Second Batch List [How to Check Your Name]

    The N-Power scheme powered by the Muhammadu Buhari administration is almost set to announce the second batch of beneficiaries.

    N-power.jpg

    The second batch list in the N-power recruitment 2017 of shortlisted candidates will reportedly be released before the end of February 2017.

    To check your name, when it is released, candidates are expected to visit: www.npower.gov.ng

    Login with the username and password you submitted to N-Power Nigeria. Note that your username is your phone number while your password is your surname.
     
