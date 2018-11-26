Metro N23bn bribe: EFCC dismisses allegation against 15 INEC officials – LEGIT.NG

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed the corruption allegation against 15 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The 15 officials were among 205 INEC staff accused of receiving.....



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2AlwLjm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top