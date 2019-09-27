Justforex_nb_campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position as vice president and challenge the allegation of corruption against him, instead of threatening to waive his immunity.

Osinbajo, who said he instructed his lawyers to sue former National Publicity Secretary of the All …

