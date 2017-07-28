Three suspected militants have surrendered their firearms to the police in Nasarawa State The submission follows the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum handed down by the state government. The arms recovered from the suspects include three FMC rifles, and one AK47 rifle with 64 rounds of live ammunition. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, told journalists on Thursday in Lafia that his men would soon raid a firearms factory in the state. He said, “Only three persons have so far surrendered their firearms voluntarily in the state after the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum that was given to the members of the public. “But in the course of the command’s operations, we were able to locate a weapons factory where firearms are being fabricated; we plan to raid the place soon; we will take them by surprise.” The police boss confirmed the arrest of three students of Nasarawa State University, keffi who were said to have been engaged in robbery in parts of the state. He added that the case was still under investigation.