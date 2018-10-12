Metro Nation needs $1tr to modernise energy infrastructure, says Osinbajo – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria needs a $1 trillion investment to modernise its energy infrastructure.

Speaking at the opening of the National Energy and Climate Change Summit yesterday in Abuja, the vice president stated that …



